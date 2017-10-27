Star Sailors League Finals - Goodison and Saxton on a roll

Stand-out team on day 2 were Paul Cayard and Phil Trinter, winning two of the four races, but they sit in third overall after two poor races, despite the discard now in play.

Overall leaders are Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening, who have yet to win a race. In second are Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih, with two race wins.

Britain's Paul Goodison (15,8,10,7) and Ben Saxton (5,9,12,2) continue to punch well above their weight in this exalted company.

Goodison could not match his day 1 performance but it stood him in good stead to place fifth overall.

Saxton has grown into the boat, and with two goood results, including a strong second-place finish in the final race, is now eighth overall.

Fleet racing continues Thursday with the target of finishing in the top ten for the knock-out rounds.

Race 6 finished and that's it for day 2.

SSL Race 3

1st Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

2nd Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi

3rd Freddy Lööf (SWE) and Bruno Prada (BRA)

GBR:

5th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

15th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Race 4

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

2nd Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

3rd Francesco Bruni (ITA) and Nando Colaninno (ITA)

GBR:

10th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 5

1st Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER)

2nd Diego Negri (ITA) and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA)

3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

GBR:

10th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

12th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 6

1st Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA)

2nd Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

3rd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

Other GBR:

7th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

SSL Overall leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 18 pts

2nd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 20 pts

3rd Paul Cayard (USA) and Phil Trinter (USA) 25 pts

4th Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 29 pts

5th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 32 pts

6th Philipp Buhl (GER) and Markus Koy (GER) 35 pts

7th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 38 pts

8th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR) 39 pts

9th Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 41 pts

10th Freddy Lööf (SWE) and Bruno Prada (BRA) 43 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 December 2017 17:05 GMT