Star Sailors League - Racing live now

Racing at the fifth edition of the Star Sailors League Finals started Tuesday, at Nassau Yacht Club in Nassau’s Montagu Bay. Results here . . .
SSL Race 1:
1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
2nd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)
3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)
Other GBR: 11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
SSL Race 2:
1st Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)
2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)
3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)
4th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)
Other GBR: 20th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)
Overall after 2 races
1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 6 pts
2nd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 6 pts
3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 6 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
5 December 2017 18:09 GMT