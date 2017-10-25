Star Sailors League - Goodison rewrites the form book

Paul Goodison sailing with German Star legend Frithjof Kleen rewrote the form book on day one of the Star Sailors League Finals.

A 3 - 4 put him fourth tied on seven points with Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih, with Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening leading by one point from Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki after two races.

Mendelblatt and Fatih claimed the first race, while Rohart and Ponsot took race 2.

Four races are scheduled for Wednesday.

SSL Race 1:

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)

2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

3rd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

Other GBR: 11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 2:

1st Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)

2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)

3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)

4th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

Other GBR: 20th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Overall leaders after 2 races (25 entries)

1st Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 6 pts

2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 6 pts

3rd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 7 pts

4th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 7 pts

5th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 8 pts

6th Facundo Olezza (ARG) and Juan Pablo Engelhard (ARG) 13 pts

Other GBR:

16th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 December 2017 18:09 GMT