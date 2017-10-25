Keelboat
 

Star Sailors League - Goodison rewrites the form book

Racing at the fifth edition of the Star Sailors League Finals started Tuesday, at Nassau Yacht Club in Nassau’s Montagu Bay. Results here . . .

Paul Goodison sailing with German Star legend Frithjof Kleen rewrote the form book on day one of the Star Sailors League Finals.

A 3 - 4 put him fourth tied on seven points with Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih, with Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening leading by one point from Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Dominik Zycki after two races.

Mendelblatt and Fatih claimed the first race, while Rohart and Ponsot took race 2.

Four races are scheduled for Wednesday.

Click image for a larger image

SSL Race 1:

1st Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA)
2nd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)
3rd Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

Other GBR: 11th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Race 2:

1st Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA)
2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL)
3rd Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA)
4th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER)

Other GBR: 20th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

SSL Overall leaders after 2 races (25 entries)

1st Robert Scheidt (BRA) and Henry Boening (BRA) 6 pts
2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Dominik Zycki (POL) 6 pts
3rd Mark Mendelblatt (USA) and Brian Fatih (USA) 7 pts
4th Paul Goodison (GBR) and Frithjof Kleen (GER) 7 pts
5th Xavier Rohart (FRA) and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot (FRA) 8 pts
6th Facundo Olezza (ARG) and Juan Pablo Engelhard (ARG) 13 pts

Other GBR:
16th Ben Saxton (GBR) and Steve Mitchell (GBR)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
5 December 2017 18:09 GMT

Related articles

Star Sailors League - Goodison rewrites the form book 6 December 2017 9:05
Star Sailors League - Finals start Tuesday 4 December 2017 22:45
Melges 20 Miami Winter Series to Drew Freides 4 December 2017 10:08
RC44 Calero Marinas Cup settled without racing 26 November 2017 18:52
RC44 Day 3 Calero Marinas Cup 25 November 2017 18:16
Rombelli Crowned Melges 40 Grand Prix Champion 19 November 2017 11:10
Star Sailors League - Two GBR helms for fifth SSL Finals 15 November 2017 16:47
Star Sailors League hijacked by World Sailing 9 November 2017 22:57
Grael and Lopes are Star European Champions 29 October 2017 23:24
Star Europeans - Diaz and Prada extend lead 28 October 2017 9:47
Star European Championship - Diaz and Prada lead 27 October 2017 11:56
Ben Saxton joins Star fleet 25 October 2017 17:54


Latest






















UK Hosted