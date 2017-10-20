Star Sailors League - Finals start Tuesday

Ben Saxton - Click image for a larger image

For the fifth year in a row, some of the world’s best sailors will line up to compete for the 2017 Star Sailors League title, and the biggest share of the US$ 200,000 prize pot, on the crystal blue waters of the Bahamas.

The entry list comprises 25 outstanding teams, from 15 nations. Among them are nine of the top 10 skippers of the Star Sailors League Ranking and 16 VIPs picked from across the many different avenues of sailing.

Twenty-three Olympic medals have hung from the necks of the 2017 Star Sailors League Finalists, of which seven are gold medals.

In the line-up are a huge number of World Champions in both Olympic and big boat classes, Volvo Ocean Race, Louis Vuitton Cup and America’s Cup winners, and for the first time some solo around-the-world skippers.

It is an honour for the Star Sailors League to be joined for the first time by two French legends Loick Peyron and Franck Cammas.

For Britain, Paul Goodison, Olympic gold medalist and double World International Moth Champion, and Ben Saxton, the 2017 Nacra 17 World and European champion, will race on the Star boat for the first time.

For both, the one time Olympic doublehanded keelboat, designed in 1911, will be a complete change of pace and they will be assisted by two very experienced Star crews.

Goodison is sailing with Star World Champion, Frithjof Kleen of Germany and Saxton with Steve Mitchell, who won the Star Europeans with Ian Percy.

But, the Star class is nothing if not a class of sailing legends, and many will be competing here, including:

Torben Grael, Robert Scheidt, Freddy Lööf, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Hamish Pepper, Mark Mendelblatt, Eivind Melleby, Xavier Rohart and so many more . . .

