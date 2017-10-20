Melges 20 Miami Winter Series to Drew Freides

Click image for a larger image

After two days and six races, Drew Freides' PACIFIC YANKEE led a deep fleet with several teams ready to pounce on the final day.

In the first race of the day Freides locked up the regatta win, with a fourth place finish, leaving the rest of the fleet to decide the other overall placings in the final race.

Melges 20 - Miami Winter Series - Final

1 USA300 Drew Freides 5 1 13 2 2 1 4 19/DNS [19] 28 pts

2 RUS 898 Igor Rytov 8 3 2 1 7 13 9 3 [13] 33 pts

3 RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 6 12 6 3 9 2 8 7 [12] 41 pts

4 RUS 265 Yurii Morozov 7 6 11 4 3 8 14 5 [14] 44 pts

5 ITA 23 Achille Onorato 4 5 9 8 8 12 10 1 [12] 45 pts

6 USA 228 Jason Michas 12 10 5 9 4 3 2 12 [12] 45 pts

7 USA 305 Alexis Michas 9 4 12 6 1 9 13 6 [13] 47 pts

8 USA 306 John Bailey 3 14 10 5 5 6 11 9 [14] 49 pts

9 USA 414 Rob Wilber 14 2 15 11 13 7 3 2 [15] 52 pts

10 DEN 218 Bo Boje Pedersen 1 13 3 9 10 10 12 8 [13] 53 pts

11 USA 88 Robert Hughes 11 9 4 13 14 4 7 10 [14] 58 pts

12 USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 2 7 14 12 6 14 6 14 [14] 61 pts

13 RUS 47 Oleg Evdokimenko 15 8 7 7 15 15 5 4 [15] 61 pts

14 USA 14 Paul Reilly 13 15 8 10 12 5 1 13 [15] 62 pts

15 USA 290 John Brown 10 11 1 14 11 11 15 11 [15] 69 pts

16 USA 238 Steven Boho 16 16 16/DNF 15 16 16 16 15 [16] 110 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 December 2017 10:08 GMT