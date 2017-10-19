RC44 Calero Marinas Cup settled without racing

John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum - Click image for a larger image

Despite performing dances for the wind gods, the breeze failed to materialise for a second consecutive day at the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup in the normally windy Canary Islands.

The teams will hope for better next year when Lanzarote in the Canary Islands is also due to kick off the 2018 RC44 Championship.

In turn this left Igor Lah's Team CEEREF to win their second consecutive RC44 Championship.

One of the longest standing competitors in the RC44 class, Team CEEREF claimed the season's title through consistency, despite never winning an event.

Lah's Team CEEREF - Click image for a larger image

G New

26 November 2017 18:52 GMT