RC44 Day 3 Calero Marinas Cup

Racing for day three of the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup in Lanzarote was halted due to a total absence of wind. Contrast with the day 2 video here
At the end of day one Chris Bake's Team Aqua took the lead after three races, but by just one point from Team CEEREF with Team Nika a further point back in third.
Day 2 was a tough one for the nine crews and it was John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum that had the bit between her teeth, winning both races.
Peninsula Petroleum's wins occurred despite having two helms - Alfredo Morales standing in for owner John Bassadone, who only arrived just in time for race two.
They took the overall lead just two points ahead of Team Nika while just four points separate the top five teams.
And so to Saturday when the expected big blow failed to appear and PRO Peter Reggio made the inevitable call to cancel racing for the day.
RC44 Calero Marinas Cup - After 5 races
1st Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone 6 3 6 1 1 17 pts
2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 2 9 2 2 4 19 pts
3rd Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 1 5 5 3 6 20 pts
4th Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 4 1 7 7 2 21 pts
5th Bronenosec (18) Kirill Frolov 9 4 1 4 3 21 pts
6th Charisma (15) Nico Poons 7 2 8 5 5 27 pts
7th Katusha (21) Alexander Novoselov 3 7 4 6 7 27 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
25 November 2017 18:16 GMT