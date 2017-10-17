Keelboat
 

Rombelli Crowned Melges 40 Grand Prix Champion

In a dramatic final day of racing, Ishida outperforms to take the Palma Melges 40 Grand Prix title, Rombelli captures season trophy.

Yukihiro Ishida SIKON - Click image for a larger image

The final day in Palma at the 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix, hosted by Real Club Nautico de Palma, saw Yukihiro Ishida on SIKON take the Palma Melges 40 Grand Prix title.

Alessandro Rombelli and tactician Francesco Bruni aboard STIG finished second overall in Palma, to take the 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix Series Champions, yet another first.

Melges 40 Grand Prix - After Nine Races)

1.) Yukihiro Ishida/Manuel Weiller SIKON; [3]-2-1-3-2-2-1-1-1 = 13 pts
2.) Alessandro Rombelli/Francesco Bruni; STIG; 1-3-3-2-1-1-[5/DNF]-4-3 = 18 pts
3.) Richard Goransson/Cameron Appleton; INGA; [4]-1-4-1-3-4-2-2-2 = 19 pts
4.) Valentin Zavadnikov/Ed Baird; DYNAMIQ SYNERGY SAILING TEAM; 2-4-2-4-4-3-3-3-4 = 25 pts

19 November 2017 11:10 GMT

