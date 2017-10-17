Star Sailors League - Two GBR helms for fifth SSL Finals

Click image for a larger image

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson are the 2017 Nacra 17 World and European champions and Ben will be sailing with top Star crew, Steve Mitchell at the SSL Finals.

They will be joined by Laser Olympic Champion and double Moth World Champion, Paul Goodison, who will have Frithjof Kleen of Germany crewing for him.

25 teams will be competing at the 2017 SSL Finals, the top 10 Star Sailors of 2017 and 15 wild cards drawn from every aspect of the sport.

After four days of racing for all, the competition goes into the knockout stages. Single races decide who survives and who is heading for the dock.

The last four teams will contest a thrilling final race, the first to finish will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and take home the lion’s share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

Star Sailors League Finals - Entry List

1 GBR Paul Goodison - - Olympic Champion & 2017 Moth World Champion - - Frithjof Kleen GER

2 FRA Loïck Peyron - - “Route du Rhum” Winner - - Pascal Rambeau FRA

3 ITA Francesco Bruni - - Louis Vuitton Cup Winner - - Nando Colaninno ITA

4 FRA Franck Cammas - - Volvo Ocean Race Winner - - Mark Strube USA

5 BRA Torben Grael - - Volvo Ocean Race Winner + Olympic Champion - - Guilherme de Almeida BRA

6 USA Paul Cayard - - Volvo Ocean Race Winner - - Phil Trinter USA

7 BRA Robert Scheidt - - Olympic Champion - - Henry Boening BRA

8 POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz - - Olympic Champion - - Dominik Zycki POL

9 SWE Freddy Lööf - - Olympic Champion - - Bruno Prada BRA

10 GBR Ben Saxton - - 2017 Nacra World Champion - - Steve Mitchell GBR

11 FIN Oskari Muhonen - - 2017 U23 Finn World Champion - - Johan Tillander SWE

12 ARG Facundo Olezza - - 2016 U23 Finn World Champion - - Juan Pablo Engelhard ARG

13 FRA Xavier Rohart - - Olympic Medalist - - Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

14 BRA Lars Grael - - Olympic Medalist - - Samuel Gonçalves BRA

15 RUS Georgy Shayduko - - Olympic Medalist - - Alexander Zybin RUS

16 FRA Jonathan Lobert - - Olympic Medalist - - Fabian Pic FRA

17 NOR Eivind Melleby - - 2017 Star World Champion - - Joshua Revkin USA

18 USA Augie Diaz - - 2016 Star World Champion - - Austin Sperry USA

19 NZL Hamish Pepper - - America’s Cup Winner - - Craig Monk NZL

20 USA Mark Mendelblatt - - SSL Finals Winner - - Brian Fatih USA

21 USA George Szabo - - SSL Finals Winner - - Edoardo Natucci ITA

22 ITA Diego Negri - - Star European Champion - - Sergio Lambertenghi ITA

23 GER Johannes Polgar - - Star European Champion - - Markus Koy GER

24 GER Hubert Merkelbach - - Star European Champion - - Arthur Lopes BRA

25 CRO Ivan Gaspic - - Silver Medalist at the Finn World - - Ante Sitic CRO

15 November 2017

15 November 2017 16:47 GMT