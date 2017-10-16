Keelboat
 

Star Sailors League hijacked by World Sailing

World Sailing bow to the inevitable and declare the Star Sailors League a World Sailing Special Event.

After the continued success of the Star Sailors League, World Sailing accepted that such an event, even without their heavy-hand, could be a success and have declared it a "World Sailing Special Event".

This way they obviously hope to get some of the gloss rub-off on them without any of the hard-work.

'Special Event status ensures the world governing body formally recognises and sanctions the event' - well, we will all sleep a little better for knowing that!

The Star Sailors League joins those other organisations that have worked hard to bring to fruition great events - Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup, Extreme Sailing Series, World Match Racing Tour etc - that World Sailing now claims as "WS Special Events".

While the one event that they should be getting right, the World Cup Series, limps along an example of how not to run a 'world class' circuit.

Perhaps they should just declare it dead-in-the-water and let private enterprise organise a proper professional circuit . . . they could then claim it as a "World Sailing Special Event" !

The Star Sailors League (SSL) was formed in January 2013 by Xavier Rohart and other Star sailors to protect the interests of professional sailors. Rohart became the first president.

Like in tennis, the SSL distributes prize money to its athletes and plans to organise four Grand Slams and one Grand Final by the years 2020-2022.

Gerald New - Sailweb
9 November 2017 22:57 GMT

