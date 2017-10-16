Grael and Lopes are Star European Champions

Diego Negri and Sergio Lamberenghi of Italy finished in second place, two points off the leaders.

In third were Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada of the USA tied on points with Lars Grael and Sam Goncalves of Brazil..

Star European Championship 2017 - Final leaders (56 entries)

1. BRA 8210 GRAEL Torben and LOPES Arthur 15.00 pts

2. ITA 8515 NEGRI Diego and LAMBERTENGHI Sergio 17.00 pts

3. USA 8509 DIAZ Augie and PRADA Bruno 18.00 pts

4. BRA 8474 GRAEL Lars and GONCALVES Samuel 18.00 pts

5. GRE 8434 PAPATHANASIOU Emilios and TSOTRAS Antonis 31.00 pts

6. USA 8464 JENNINGS Jack and KLEEN Frithjof 33.00 pts

7. ITA 7488 BENAMATI Roberto and RUTZ Steffen 40.00 pts

8. ITA 8497 POGGI Giampiero and ORSI Manlio 50.00pts

9. ITA 8193 COLANINNO Nando and COLANINNO Federico 54.00 pts

10. NED 8334 ALLART Thomas and WEISE Kilian 54.00 pts

