Star Europeans - Diaz and Prada extend lead

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada of the USA extend their lead to ten points after the second day of the Star European Championship in San Remo.
Diaz and Prada (7,6) did not have such a good day but it was better than their close rivals Hubert Merkelbach and Markus Koy (57,8) of Germany, who retired in the day's first race and ended the day in 17th overall.
Up into second place are Diego Negri and Sergio Lamberenghi (3,1) of Italy, with in third place Brazil's Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves (6,2).
Torben Grael and Arthur Lopes (2,4) are fourth, with just three points covering this chasing group.
Emilios Papathanasiou and Antonis Tsotras of Greece had the best of the day with a 1 - 3 to move up to 11th overall.
Gerald New - Sailweb
28 October 2017 9:47 GMT