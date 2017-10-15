Keelboat
 

Star European Championship - Diaz and Prada lead

The Star class European Championship began in San Remo, Italy, with two races sailed in light winds.

Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada of the USA have taken the lead with a 2 - 1 scoreline. They lead from Hubert Merkelbach and Markus Koy (1,8) of Germany.

Andy Macdonald and Brad Nichol (9,2) of the USA are third and in fourth are Roberto Benamati and Steffen Rutz (6,6) of Italy.

Fifty teams from 16 nations are taking part.


Gerald New - Sailweb
27 October 2017 11:56 GMT

