Ben Saxton joins Star fleet

Saxton is Nacra 17 World Champion with Katie Dabson, they’re also European Champions and are ranked number one in the Nacra 17. Sailing with Toby Lewis he recently defended their Champion of Champions Endeavour Trophy title.

But this December he has accepted the invitation to compete at the 5th edition of the SSL Finals in the monhull keel boat with only white sails for the first time in his life.

It will be a fiery competition among the top 10 Star Sailors of the SSL Ranking and 15 VIPs skippers invited for their sailing achievements in different classes throughout this year.

Already signed-up is another top Brit, double Moth world champion Paul Goodison.

After four days of racing for all, the competition goes into the knockout stages. Single races decide who survives and who is heading for the dock.

The last four teams will contest a thrilling final race, the first to finish will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and take home the lion's share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

Top 10 skippers invited to attend the 2017 SSL Finals are:

Xavier Rohart FRA

Diego Negri ITA

George Szabo USA

Augie Diaz USA

Lars Grael BRA

Mark Mendelblatt USA

Johannes Polgar GER

Eivind Melleby NOR

Hubert Merkelbach GER

Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL

25 October 2017 16:50 GMT