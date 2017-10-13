Goodison to compete in Nassau Star finals

Paul Goodison - Click image for a larger image

Goodison, was a Gold medalist in Bejing, Laser World Champion and twice world champion in the International Moth.

He will join the top 10 skippers of the SSL Ranking 2017, and 14 other guest helms for the the fifth edition of the SSL Finals and a share of the $200,000 prize pot.

Others accepting invitations include:

Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals and 14 world titles in Olympic classes.

Freddy Loof, who was one of Scheidts biggest competitors in the last Olympic Star years. Loof won gold and bronze and twice won the Star World Championship and three times the Finn Gold Cup.

Georgy Shayduko will be the first ever Russian skipper to attend the SSL Finals. Shayduko competed in four Olympics, winning Silver at the Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA.

Lars Grael isn’t new to the Star class, he’s the President of the International Star Class Yachting Association, and won the World title just a couple of years ago in Argentina

Lars won two bronze medals for Brazil at the Olympic Games on the Tornado, the first one in Seoul in 1988 and the second one in Atlanta in 1996.

The fifth edition of the SSL Finals will be raced following the standard SSL Format: four days of Qualification Series after which the top 10 teams will go ahead to the final day with knock-out stages.

The first qualified team gets a bye to the Final, the runner-up goes to the semi-finals and teams from 3rd to 10th have to fight on yet one more race in the quarter-finals.

The first to cross the finish line will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and will take home a lion's share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

