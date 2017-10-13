Dragon Gold Cup - Link, Utzmann and Lipp are 2017 Champions

Click image for a larger image

In fourth place at the start of the race, Stephen Link on Desert Holly finished fifth in race 5, while the overnight leader, Yevgen Braslavets of Russia, finished down in 35th.

With no discard available in this championship Braslavets' total dropped him to fifth overall, while Link (1,5,15,21,5) moved into first place and is the 2017 Dragon Gold Cup champion.

Pedro Rebelo de Andrade (9,7,14,17,2) who had sterted the day in fifth finished second in the final race and thus second overall.

Third place on the podium went to Hendrik Wikmann (8,1, 8,13,23) on Desert Eagle.

Andy Beadworth on Porvezzo won the final race and was tenth overall.

Gavia Wilkinson-Cox was 19th overall and Ron James 35th.

Winners of the Corinthian Trophy were Reemt Reemtsma, Petra Reemtsma and Lorenz Jensen of Germany.

