Dragon Gold Cup - As you were!

No racing on Thursday at the 2017 Dragon Gold Cup taking place in Saint-Tropez, France.

Faced with the strong easterly wind and especially the swell generated, the racing committee had to cancel the race on Thursday 19 October.

Yevgen Braslavets of Russia (11,10,2,1), sailing with Sergey Timokhov and Serey Pugachev, has a six point lead.

In second place is Hendrik Wikmann (8,1, 8, 13) on Desert Eagle, with Pieter Heerma (15,24,1,2) a further eight points back in third place.

Stephen Link (1,5,15,21) is fourth, while Pedro Rebelo de Andrade (9,7,14,17) is now fifth.

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 October 2017 17:52 GMT

