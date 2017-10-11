Dragon Gold Cup - Braslavets takes lead on day 4

Click image for a larger image

Braslavets (11,10,2,1), sailing with Sergey Timokhov and Serey Pugachev, won race 4 and with the overnight leader, Anatoly Loginov, ruled out with a black flag, moved to the top of the leaderbaord.

Holding onto second place is Hendrik Wikmann (8,1, 8, 13) on Desert Eagle, with Pieter Heerma (15,24,1,2) a further eight points back in third place.

Stephen Link (1,5,15,21) slips another place to fourth, while Pedro Rebelo de Andrade (9,7,14,17) is now fifth.

Note that the posted winner of Tuesday's race, Jorgen Schonhere on African Queen was disqualified and the winner of race 3 was declared as Pieter Heerma.

Andy Beadsworth, made little improvement with a 41, he is now 16th.

Gavia Wilkinson-Cox had her best result by far with a ninth and is now 17th, and Ron James is 39th.

18 October 2017 21:33 GMT