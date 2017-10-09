Keelboat
 

Dragon Gold Cup - New leader after day 3

Day 3 of the Dragon Gold Cup taking place in Saint-Tropez, France, and after the third race the new leader is Anatoly Loginov (3,3,7) on Anna Purna.

Click image for a larger image

Moving into second is Hendrik Wikmann (8,1, 9) on Desert Eagle, with former event leader Stephen Link (1,5,16) on Desert Holly dropping to third place.

Winner of race 3 was the Dane Jorgen Schonhere (20,2,1) on African Queen who despite two good scores has a 20 that cannot be dropped in Dragon Gold Cup format.

Also suffering is Andy Beadsworth, Provezza, who dropped from fourth to 13th when he finished with a 43 to add to his earlier 4 and 6.

Gavia Wilkinson-Cox (41,32,12) is now 24th, and Ron James (24,47,65) is 41st.

Full results in pdf

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 October 2017 21:23 GMT

