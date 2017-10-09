Keelboat
 

Dragon Gold Cup - Stephen Link leads after day 2

Stephen Link of Germany, on Desert Holly, continues to lead the 2017 Dragon Gold Cup taking place in Saint-Tropez, France.


Stephen Link (1,5) leads from Anatoly Loginov (3,3) on Anna Purna with in third place Hendrik Wikmann (8,1) on Desert Eagle.

Best placed British entry is Andy Beadworth (4,6) on Provezza in fourth place. Ron James (24,47) is placed 31st, Gavia Wilkinson-Cox (41,32) is 33rd.

Full results in pdf

G New
17 October 2017 8:55 GMT

