Dragon Gold Cup - Stephen Link leads after day 2





Stephen Link (1,5) leads from Anatoly Loginov (3,3) on Anna Purna with in third place Hendrik Wikmann (8,1) on Desert Eagle.

Best placed British entry is Andy Beadworth (4,6) on Provezza in fourth place. Ron James (24,47) is placed 31st, Gavia Wilkinson-Cox (41,32) is 33rd.

Full results in pdf

G New

17 October 2017 8:55 GMT