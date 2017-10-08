Star - Razmilovic and Hammersley win Trofeo d'Amicizia





The British pair finished one point ahead of Hubert Merkelbach and Killian Weise of Germany with Alexey Zhivotovskiy and Liev Shnyr of Russia in third place.

Britain's Laser Olympic and double Moth World Champion, Paul Goodison sailing with Frithjof Kleen finished 10th with a 12, 2, 1 score, but missed the two Sunday races.

Full results here

G New

16 October 2017 9:23 GMT