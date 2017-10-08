Keelboat
 

Star - Razmilovic and Hammersley win Trofeo d'Amicizia

Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley moved up to win the Star Trofeo d'Amicizia in Brenzone on Lake Garda over the weekend.


The British pair finished one point ahead of Hubert Merkelbach and Killian Weise of Germany with Alexey Zhivotovskiy and Liev Shnyr of Russia in third place.

Britain's Laser Olympic and double Moth World Champion, Paul Goodison sailing with Frithjof Kleen finished 10th with a 12, 2, 1 score, but missed the two Sunday races.

Full results here

G New
16 October 2017 9:23 GMT

