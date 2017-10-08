Dragon Gold Cup - Day 1 to Desert Holly



In second place was Gutta Johansson with third Anatoly Loginov on Anna Purna.

Best placed British entry was Andy Beadworth on Provezza in fourth place. Ron James is placed 24th.

Dragon Gold Cup - Leaders after 1 race (83 entries)

1st GER 1162 DESERT HOLLY, LINK Stephan

2nd SWE 393 BEAR, JOHANSSON Gutta

3rd RUS 27 ANNA PURNA, LOGINOV Anatoly

4th TUR 1212 PROVEZZA, BEADWORTH Andy

5th GER 1176 SAPPHIRE, WOORTMAN Jan

6th SWE 369 LUMME, JOHANSSON Olle

7th FRA 409 TSUIGA, BLANC Gerard

8th UAE 9 DESERT EAGLE, WIKMANN Hendrik

9th GER 1177 POW WOW, REBELO DE ANDRADE Pedr

10th ESP 71 GUNTER, SCHERK Javier

Full results in pdf

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 October 2017 9:03 GMT