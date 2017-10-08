Keelboat
 

Dragon Gold Cup - Day 1 to Desert Holly

Stephen Link of Germany, on Desert Holly, took the first race win of the 2017 Dragon Gold Cup taking place in Saint-Tropez, France.


In second place was Gutta Johansson with third Anatoly Loginov on Anna Purna.

Best placed British entry was Andy Beadworth on Provezza in fourth place. Ron James is placed 24th.

Dragon Gold Cup - Leaders after 1 race (83 entries)

1st GER 1162 DESERT HOLLY, LINK Stephan
2nd SWE 393 BEAR, JOHANSSON Gutta
3rd RUS 27 ANNA PURNA, LOGINOV Anatoly
4th TUR 1212 PROVEZZA, BEADWORTH Andy
5th GER 1176 SAPPHIRE, WOORTMAN Jan
6th SWE 369 LUMME, JOHANSSON Olle
7th FRA 409 TSUIGA, BLANC Gerard
8th UAE 9 DESERT EAGLE, WIKMANN Hendrik
9th GER 1177 POW WOW, REBELO DE ANDRADE Pedr
10th ESP 71 GUNTER, SCHERK Javier

Full results in pdf

Gerald New - Sailweb
16 October 2017 9:03 GMT

