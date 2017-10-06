Keelboat
 

Melges 24 - Gill Race Team Crowned Series Winners

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team, with Geoff Carveth on helm, is the winner of the 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Miles Quinton's GILL Race Team - Click image for a larger image

Having taken part to all the events of the season, not missing even one of the 51 sailed races, they replicate their success of 2015.

Second in the open division of the circuit is FGF Sailing Team, winner of the last two events of the series, including the Lino Favini Cup here in Luino, and followed by the Corinthian world champion team of TAKI 4.

TAKI 4 of Marco Zammarchi with Niccolò Bertola in helm was the winner of 2017 Corinthian division, with GILL Race Team at its back and Ukrainian entry Barmaleytaking third place.

TAKI 4 of Marco Zammarchi - Click image for a larger image

15 October 2017 22:11 GMT

