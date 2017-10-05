Melges 40 - STIG win Valencia Grand Prix

Click image for a larger image

After four days and ten races, seven of which Rombelli claimed as his own, he has officially captured his second win of the 2017 season.

It was practically a carbon-copy day for Valentin Zavadnikov and tactician Ed Baird aboard DYNAMIQ - SYNERGY SAILING TEAM.

A rough start in Race Nine resulted in a dead last finish position, but a nice bounce back in Race Ten kept him to finish the event in second overall.

For Richard Goransson's INGA, he picked up from where he left off yesterday challenging Rombelli at every mark.

He remained on track completing the event in third. Japan's Yukihiro Ishida's SIKON finished fourth.

The Melges 40s move onward to Palma de Mallorca for the third and final act of 2017 Grand Prix competition on November 15-18.

