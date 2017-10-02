Keelboat
 

Melges 24 - Lino Favini Cup Day 1

The final event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series didn't disappoint expectations with the local southern breeze on Lake Maggiore, Italy, called Inverna blowing between 10 and 13 knots.

Maidollis (2,2,1) with Carlo Fracassoli in helm - Click image for a larger image

Maidollis (2,2,1) with Carlo Fracassoli in helm and Enrico Fonda at tactics is the most consistent boat of the fleet and takes a five point lead after three races.

They are followed by the FGF Sailing team (1,7,2) and by TAKI 4 (5,1,5 Corinthian).

In fourth place are Soffe (3,3,6) and in fifth Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (12,6,3 Corinthian) with Geoff Carveth helming.

The provisional Corinthian podium is completed by the German entry White room (2,7,6) by Tarabochia family.

G New
13 October 2017 21:22 GMT

