Melges 24 - Lino Favini Cup Day 1

Maidollis (2,2,1) with Carlo Fracassoli in helm and Enrico Fonda at tactics is the most consistent boat of the fleet and takes a five point lead after three races.

They are followed by the FGF Sailing team (1,7,2) and by TAKI 4 (5,1,5 Corinthian).

In fourth place are Soffe (3,3,6) and in fifth Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (12,6,3 Corinthian) with Geoff Carveth helming.

The provisional Corinthian podium is completed by the German entry White room (2,7,6) by Tarabochia family.

G New

13 October 2017 21:22 GMT