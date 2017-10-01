Melges 40 - Valencia Grand Prix Day 2

Click image for a larger image

The second day of the 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain hosted by Real Club Nautico de Palma delivered light air conditions and a new overall event leader - Alessandro Rombelli's STIG with tactician Francesco Bruni.

Rombelli's aggression and assertiveness on Day One certainly carried over to Day Two.

Despite the tricky light air that never exceeded more than seven knots, he won both Race Four and Five in the scheduled ten-race series.

The wire-to-wire wins demonstrate that STIG is currently THE team to beat.

in second place overall is Valentin Zavadnikov's DYNAMIQ - SYNERGY SAILING TEAM with Ed Baird on tactics. They now trail the new leader by three points.

Yukihiro Ishida's SIKON remains pumped in third overall, followed by Richard Goransson's INGA. Goransson had a much better day on the water with a second place finish in Race Four.

