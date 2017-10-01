Melges 40 - Valencia Grand Prix

Click image for a larger image

Atop the charts overall is Valentin Zavadnikov's Dynamiq - Synergy Sailing Team with Ed Baird on tactics had a 1-2-2 scoreline.

Porto Cervo champ Alessandro Rombelli at the helm of Stig with tactician Francesco Bruni gave the day a good run to finish up one point behind in second place.

It was an awesome starter day for new Melges 40 owner Yukihiro Ishida aboard SIKON with Chris Rast serving as tactician with a big win in Race Three.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

12 October 2017 8:33 GMT