Star Sailors League top 10 invites



Eivind Melleby (NOR) with Joshua Revkin (USA) won the Star World Championship in July and were the first team to confirm their participation to the fifth edition of the SSL Finals

The top ten ranking skippers compete along with the first SSL Crew, the reigning Star World Champion, a young talented sailor and about ten VIPs.

Top 10 Star skippers invited to attend the 2017 SSL Finals are:

Xavier Rohart FRA

Diego Negri ITA

George Szabo USA

Augie Diaz USA

Lars Grael BRA

Mark Mendelblatt USA

Johannes Polgar GER

Eivind Melleby NOR

Hubert Merkelbach GER

Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL

Nine out of ten have already confirmed their attendance to the SSL Finals 2017, in Nassau, Bahamas, from 4 to 9 December.

They all are super talented sailors, among them three Olympic medalists, six Star World Champions, all of them are winner of at least an ISCYRA Silver event and two of them have already won the SSL Finals.

The fifth edition of the SSL Finals will be raced following the standard SSL Format:

Four days of Qualification Series after which the top 10 teams will go ahead to the final day with knock-out stages.

The first qualified team gets a bye to the Final, the runner-up goes to the semi-finals and teams from 3rd to 10th have to fight on yet one more race in the quarter-finals.

The first to cross the finish line will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and will take home a lion’s share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

11 October 2017 9:02 GMT