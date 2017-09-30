Click image for a larger image

In the J/70 Class, there was a dramatic final flourish. Doug Struth's DSP gained the upper hand in the very last race to finish top J//70 for the regatta.

Graham Clapp's Jeepster was second, but only on countback from Marshall King's The Janitor third. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic scored a bullet to claim fourth on countback, ahead of David McLeman's Offbeat.

In the J/80 Class, Mike Lewis' Jester reeled off three straight bullets to stamp his authority on the class.

However, Louise Makin's Ryoko Meka and Nigel Skudder's Harley Quinn took a race win each and ended the regatta tied on points. Ryoko Meka was second after countback.

In the SB20s, Charles Whelan's Breaking Bod came flying out of the blocks with two race wins. However Mark Gillett Poor Buoy, produced a very consistent set of results to end the regatta tied on points but second on countback.

David Atkinson's Sweaty Betty recovered form a poor result in the first race, to post two bullets to recover into third position.

The Hamble One Design Championships will conclude on 21 - 22 October.

9 October 2017 19:56 GMT