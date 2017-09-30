New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale

Click image for a larger image

So, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a second regatta win in a row, after taking the win in Cannes last week.

Second place goes Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) with Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) in third.

Final results after 5 races as Saturday.

Robert Deaves

9 October 2017 7:52 GMT