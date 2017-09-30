Keelboat
 

New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale

While the beauty and splendor of Lake Thun have not been lost on the 5.5 Metre fleet at the Autumn Trophy (Herbstpreis), the wind did get lost on the final day with no more races possible.

Click image for a larger image

So, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a second regatta win in a row, after taking the win in Cannes last week.

Second place goes Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) with Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) in third.

New Moon, BAH 21 - Click image for a larger image

Final results after 5 races as Saturday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Robert Deaves
9 October 2017 7:52 GMT

Related articles

New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale 9 October 2017 7:52
5.5 Metre - New Moon takes lead in Alps 8 October 2017 9:38
Melges 20 - Friedes is World Champion 8 October 2017 8:33
5.5 Metre - First snowfalls for 5.5 Metre season finale 6 October 2017 21:45
Melges 20 - Drew Freides extends lead 6 October 2017 6:53
Melges 20 - Newport World League event 5 October 2017 8:31
Katusha win RC44 Cascais Cup by one point 2 October 2017 7:33
Régates Royales de Cannes - End in Grand Style 1 October 2017 8:29
Etchells World title to Steve Benjamin 1 October 2017 7:50
Flying 15 Nationals - 2017 Champions are Lovering and Alvarado 30 September 2017 17:13
Inaugural Star Vintage Gold Cup 30 September 2017 6:55
Steve Benjamin makes move on Etchells World title 30 September 2017 6:11


Latest






















UK Hosted