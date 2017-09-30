5.5 Metre - New Moon takes lead in Alps

Click image for a larger image

New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a four point lead at the top from Friday’s leaders Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke), despite both boats discarding Saturday's race.

After two abandoned race attempts, everyone’s patience was finally rewarded when a sailable north-westerly arrived late in the afternoon.

However it was a very tricky race with a lot of new faces near the front. Several boats, including New Moon had to return for an early start and trailed the fleet.

First round the top was Shaolin III, SUI 226 (Rolf Kellenberger, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans von Werdt) followed by Forza Del Destino, SUI 211 (George Prapopoulos, Simon Pfändler, Philip Prapopoulos).

However on the final upwind to the shortened finish, Forza Del Destino chose the correct side to take the win from Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) and Pungin, SUI 213 (Hans-Peter Schmid, Gilbert Dürr, Lionel Rupp).

Both leading boats struggled. New Moon was up to third at the leeward mark but dropped to fifth on the final beat. Marie-Françoise XIX crossed eighth, but remains second overall. Nina moves up to third overall.

There is one more day of racing in Thun with an early start scheduled for Sunday and up to three races possible.

Int 5.5 Metre - Autumn Trophy Leaders after 5 races

1 BAH 21 Christoph BURGER TYC 2 1 1 2 -5 6 pts

2 SUI 228 Jürg MENZI TYC 1 6 2 1 -8 10 pts

3 SUI 215 Heinz SAURER TYC 6 4 -7 4 2 16 pts

4 SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER TYC 4 3 5 -6 4 16 pts

5 NED 26 Arend Jan PASMAN WSV Brasemmermeer 8 2 4 3 -11 17 pts

6 SUI 211 George PRAPOPOULOS SCC 3 7 -10 7 1 18 pts

Robert Deaves

8 October 2017 9:38 GMT