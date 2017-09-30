Melges 20 - Friedes is World Champion

Drew Friedes with tactician Morgan Reeser and crew member Charlie Smythe have captured their very first major international title in the Melges 20 Class, that of World Champions.
Click image for a larger image
Vladimir Prosikhin'sof Russia claimed second place in Newport, and with such a great result it enhances his position on the International World League stage as well.
Rounding out the World Championship podium is John Kilroy Jr in third.
Canada's Justin Quigg with teammates Julian Plante and Nick Cleary are 2017 Melges 20 Corinthian World Champions.
Melges 20 - World Championship / Newport World League
1 USA 300 Drew Freides 30 pts
2 RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 37 pts
3 USA 13131 John Kilroy 46 pts
4 ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 53 pts
5 USA 250 James Wilson 56 pts
6 USA 311 Liam Kilroy 57 pts
7 USA 228 Jason Michas 62 pts
8 MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 65 pts
9 USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 66 pts
10 USA 414 Rob Wilber 73 pts
11 RUS 898 Igor Rytov 75 pts
12 USA 8 Russell Lucas 80 pts
13 USA 217 Wes Whitmyer Jr 83 pts
14 ITA 50 Dario Levi 84 pts
15 USA 305 Alexis Michas 85 pts
16 USA 14 Paul Reilly 87 pts
17 USA 213 Caleb Armstrong 91 pts
18 ITA 23 Achille Onorato 115 pts
19 CAN 229 Justin Quigg 116 pts
20 USA 306 John Bailey 116 pts
21 USA 304 Drew Wierda 121 pts
22 USA 88 Robert Hughes 138 pts
23 RUS 265 Yurii Morozov 142 pts
24 RUS 47 Oleg Evdokimenko 143 pts
25 CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 147 pts
26 RUS 294 Leonid Altukhov 158 pts
27 BRA 200 Cesar Gomes Neto 168 pts
28 USA 225 Tom Kassberg 173 pts
29 ISV 1315 August Schram 174 pts
30 AUS 308 John Bacon 182 pts
31 USA 280 Bob Moran 187 pts
32 SWE 202 Johannes Lind-Widestam 190 pts
33 AUS 13 Guido Belgiorno-Nettis 192 pts
34 MON 25 Anatoly Karachinsky 215 pts
35 USA 196 Ben Wilkinson 227 pts
36 USA 227 Bob Hayward 231 pts
37 USA 17 John Murphy 252 pts
Melges 20 - Newport World League overall leaders
1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 136 pts.
2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 95 pts.
3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO JR. = 82 pts.
4.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77 pts.
5.) (RUS) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO = 73 pts.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
8 October 2017 8:33 GMT