5.5 Metre - First snowfalls for 5.5 Metre season finale

Light winds and snow had been forecast for much of the last week, so it was some surprise that a shifty but solid north-westerly 8-12 knots filled in for four action packed races on Friday.

Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) won the first and last races to lead overnight.

But they are on equal points with the winner of last week’s Regates Royales in Cannes, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov), with a slightly modified crew.

Burger took the helm, with former world champion Flavio Marazzi joining the boat in the middle.

Their scoreline of 2,1,1,2 was the best of the day but the win from Marie-Françoise XIX in the final race of the day leaves them in first place.

In third place is the Dutch team of Feng Shui, NED 26 (Arend Jan Pasman, Ron Azier, Peter De Witte).

De Witte stands in for the bow position in the boat that took the bronze medal at this year’s world championship.

Menzi commented on the day, “It was quite special today. We had a north-north-west gradient wind, shifty, and it was always better to go to the right but there were a lot of holes. It was quite nice and quite regular, but it was fair sailing and it was fun for everybody.”

“It was not so cold. It is not yet winter. When you are sailing it is not cold.”

5.5 Metre - Autumn Trophy after 4 races

1 SUI 228 Jürg MENZI 1 -6 2 1 4 pts

2 BAH 21 Christoph BURGER -2 1 1 2 4 pts

3 NED 26 Arend Jan PASMAN -8 2 4 3 9 pts

4 SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER 4 3 5 -6 12 pts

5 SUI 215 Heinz SAURER 6 4 -7 4 14 pts

6 SUI 213 Hans-Peter SCHMID 7 5 3 -9 15 pts

7 SUI 211 George PRAPOPOULOS 3 7 -10 7 17 pts

8 ITA 79 Mariacristina RAPISARDI 5 -10 8 8 21 pts

9 NED 31 Victorine BREDERO -9 8 9 5 22 pts

10 SUI 226 Rolf KELLENBERGER -10 9 6 10 25 pts

11 SUI 210 Aaron TEUSCHER 11 11 -13 13 35 pts

Robert Deaves

6 October 2017 21:45 GMT