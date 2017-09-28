Melges 20 - Drew Freides extends lead

Click image for a larger image

Dan Thielman won the first race on day 2 over a hard charging Jim Wilson. Grabbing 3rd place was the New Bedford YC team led by Caleb Armstrong.

Race Five saw John Kilroy put together a convincing race win followed by Russia's Igor Rytov. The younger Kilroy, Liam, had an amazing first downwind going from 17th to finish third.

In the final race of the day a big left shift descended after the start allowing those who extended straight off the line to dig into the leftie and find themselves in a good place at the top mark.

2016 Melges 32 World Champion Alessandro Rombelli had a great start and extended left to lead at the top mark.

Rombelli held on for the win with Jason Michas in second and a hard charging Rob Wilber made a gain on the last downwind to grab third.

Melges 20 - Newport World League event after 6 races

1 USA 300 Drew Freides 1 2 2 7 6 7 18 pts

2 USA 13131 John Kilroy 11 3 6 6 1 13 27 pts

3 USA 250 James Wilson 4 1 5 2 20 17 29 pts

4 RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 5 6 39/DNF 4 4 12 31 pts

5 USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 9 4 4 1 15 39/DNF 33 pts

6 USA 311 Liam Kilroy 7 5 12 8 3 18 35 pts

7 ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 10 9 11 12 9 1 40 pts

8 MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 8 11 15 9 8 6 42 pts

9 RUS 898 Igor Rytov 2 19 3 23 2 28 49 pts

10 USA 217 Wes Whitmyer Jr 6 7 8 10 18 21 49 pts

11 USA 8 Russell Lucas 20 13 7 14 7 9 50 pts

12 USA 228 Jason Michas 28 8 9 13 10 11 51 pts

13 USA 414 Rob Wilber 3 28 1 26 22 3 55 pts

14 USA 213 Caleb Armstrong 24 31 16 3 13 4 60 pts

15 USA 14 Paul Reilly 16 17 13 15 11 5 60 pts

16 USA 305 Alexis Michas 21 33 20 16 5 2 64 pts

17 ITA 50 Dario Levi 22 20 19 5 32 8 74 pts

18 ITA 23 Achille Onorato 19 12 23 11 16 25 81 pts

19 CAN 229 Justin Quigg 18 15 18 18 21 15 84 pts

20 RUS 47 Oleg Evdokimenko 12 14 22 20 17 31 85 pts

21 USA 306 John Bailey 15 18 21 17 19 16 85 pts

22 USA 304 Drew Wierda 14 10 10 24 34 34 92 pts

23 USA 88 Robert Hughes 39/DNF 39/DNS 17 19 12 14 101 pts

24 BRA 200 Cesar Gomes Neto 17 16 29 27 23 19 102 pts

25 CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 25 25 14 21 29 26 111 pts

26 RUS 265 Yurii Morozov 13 21 26 30 25 32 115 pts

27 USA 225 Tom Kassberg 23 24 31 22 27 22 118 pts

28 ISV 1315 August Schram 30 23 33 34 14 27 127 pts

29 AUS 308 John Bacon 29 29 30 31 31 10 129 pts

30 AUS 13 Guido Belgiorno-Nettis 26 22 24 29 36 29 130 pts

31 RUS 294 Leonid Altukhov 27 27 28 32 26 24 132 pts

32 USA 280 Bob Moran 34 30 25 33 24 23 135 pts

33 SWE 202 Johannes Lind-Widestam 35 26 32 28 30 20 136 pts

34 MON 25 Anatoly Karachinsky 31 39/DNS 39/DNS 25 28 30 153 pts

35 USA 227 Bob Hayward 32 32 27 36 37 35 162 pts

36 USA 196 Ben Wilkinson 39/DNF 34 34 35 33 36 172 pts

37 USA 17 John Murphy 39/DNF 39/DNS 39/DNS 37 35 33 183 pts

38 BRA 303 Eduardo Souza Ramos 33 39/RET 39/DNF 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 189 pts

6 October 2017 6:53 GMT