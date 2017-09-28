Click image for a larger image

Race wins went to Drew Freides, Jim Wilson, and Rob Wilbur. Justin Quigg leads the Corinthian division.

The Melges 20 "Worlds" taking place in Newport USA is one of the four remaining World League events.

The remaining events are: Newport, Hayama, Zushi (both in Japan) and the opening act of the 2017-18 Miami Winter Series.

Melges 20 - Newport World League event after 3 races

1 USA 300 Drew Freides 1 2 2 5 pts

2 USA 250 James Wilson 4 1 5 10 pts

3 USA 7676 Daniel Thielman 9 4 4 17 pts

4 USA 13131 John Kilroy 11 3 6 20 pts

5 USA 217 Wes Whitmyer Jr 6 7 8 21 pts

6 RUS 898 Igor Rytov 2 19 3 24 pts

7 USA 311 Liam Kilroy 7 5 12 24 pts

8 ITA 65 Alessandro Rombelli 10 9 11 30 pts

9 USA 414 Rob Wilber 3 28 1 32 pts

10 MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 8 11 15 34 pts

11 USA 304 Drew Wierda 14 10 10 34 pts

12 USA 8 Russell Lucas 20 13 7 40 pts

13 USA 228 Jason Michas 28 8 9 45 pts

14 USA 14 Paul Reilly 16 17 13 46 pts

15 RUS 47 Oleg Evdokimenko 12 14 22 48 pts

16 RUS 309 Vladimir Prosikhin 5 6 39/DNF 50 pts

17 CAN 229 Justin Quigg 18 15 18 51 pts

18 ITA 23 Achille Onorato 19 12 23 54 pts

19 USA 306 John Bailey 15 18 21 54 pts

20 RUS 265 Yurii Morozov 13 21 26 60 pts

21 ITA 50 Dario Levi 22 20 19 61 pts

22 BRA 200 Cesar Gomes Neto 17 16 29 62 pts

23 CAN 214 Rhonda Joyce 25 25 14 64 pts

24 USA 213 Caleb Armstrong 24 31 16 71 pts

25 AUS 13 Guido Belgiorno-Nettis 26 22 24 72 pts

26 USA 305 Alexis Michas 21 33 20 74 pts

27 USA 225 Tom Kassberg 23 24 31 78 pts

28 RUS 294 Leonid Altukhov 27 27 28 82 pts

29 ISV 1315 August Schram 30 23 33 86 pts

30 AUS 308 John Bacon 29 29 30 88 pts

31 USA 280 Bob Moran 34 30 25 89 pts

32 USA 227 Bob Hayward 32 32 27 91 pts

33 SWE 202 Johannes Lind-Widestam 35 26 32 93 pts

34 USA 88 Robert Hughes 39/DNF 39/DNS 17 95 pts

35 USA 196 Ben Wilkinson 39/DNF 34 34 107 pts

36 MON 25 Anatoly Karachinsky 31 39/DNS 39/DNS 109 pts

37 BRA 303 Eduardo Souza Ramos 33 39/RET 39/DNF 111 pts

38 USA 17 John Murphy 39/DNF 39/DNS 39/DNS 117 pts

Melges 20 - World League Championship after 12 Events

1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 136 pts.

2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 95 pts.

3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO JR. = 82 pts.

4.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77 pts.

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 October 2017 8:31 GMT