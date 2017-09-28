Katusha win RC44 Cascais Cup by one point

Click image for a larger image

Katusha's 3-1-2 winning scoreline Sunday was the best any of the boats posted this week.

Despite Igor Lah's Team CEEREF sailing an immaculate final race, a second placed finish for Katusha enabled the Russian team to win the RC44 Cascais Cup by just one point.

Team CEEREF is now on level points in the 2017 RC44 Championship with Katusha, but the Slovenia team leads – and is the new recipient of the golden wheels (the RC44's yellow jersey equivalent) – through having a higher result at the 2017 RC44 World Championship.

It should have gone so much better for Chris Bake's Team Aqua. Going into the final day as the only one of the nine RC44s not to have won a race here in Cascais, she was fully on track to claim race one Sunday.

Bronenosec Sailing Team rounded the top mark in first place, but gybing soon after cost them dearly and it was Bake's team that led for the next lap. However approaching the finish line Nico Poons' Charisma flew past in their own personal gust.

In race two it was the turn of John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum to lead at the top mark, with Team Aqua again second and Katusha third, positions that remained at the second top mark.

Unfortunately on the last run, the gennaker split from seam to seam first on Team Aqua, then on leader Peninsula Petroleum.

This allowed Katusha to pull ahead with Team Aqua again second. Sadly Charisma suffered a severe broach in the first run and finished the race seventh.

The 2017 RC44 Championship is set to conclude next month with the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup in Marina Arrecife, Lanzarote over 23-26 November.

2017 RC44 Championship Tour - Overall ranking

1. Team CEEREF - 6 pts

2. Katusha - 6 pts

3. Team Nika - 10 pts

4. Bronenosec Sailing Team - 10 pts

5. Peninsula Petroleum Sailing Team - 12 pts

6. Team Aqua - 14 pts

7. Artemis Racing - 18 pts

8. Charisma - 18 pts

9. Artemis Racing Youth - 27 pts

