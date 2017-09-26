Inaugural Star Vintage Gold Cup

Click image for a larger image

The inaugural event on Gull Lake in Richland, Michigan USA is taking place September 27-30.

There are two categories for the boats entered:

Classic Vintage, wood Star boats that have been restored to approximate original specifications including a wooden mast and boom and

Performance Vintage, wood Star boats that have been restored to race with modern equipment.

Star - Vintage Gold Cup - Positions after 5 races

1st USA 4789 GEM IX Paul Cayard / Brian Fatih 4 pts

2nd USA 4985 Magic Arthur Anosov / Dave Caesar 8 pts

3rd USA 4648 Flapper Mark Reynolds / Michael Brundage 14 pts

4th USA 4583 Pink Lady Andy MacDonald / Josh Revkin 16 pts

5th USA 4187 Cautious Tom Londrigan / TC Belco 18 pts

6th USA 4554 Shirttail Too John MacCausland / Arnis Baltins 24 pts

7th USA 5050 Toss Up Don Parfet / Craig Lockerbie 28 pts

8th USA 5177 Heather Jon VanderMolen / Rick Burgess 29 pts

9th USA 4748 Woody Andy Ivey / Ed Gardner 31 pts

10th USA 4663 Bottoms Up Larry Whipple / Kirk Utter 33 pts

11th USA 4125 Hope Keith Donald / Kevin Elterman 35 pts

12th USA 4650 BaBoon Jim Babel / Bill Hawk 44 pts

