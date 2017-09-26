Steve Benjamin makes move on Etchells World title

Benjamin of the USA had a 5 - 1 scoreline on the penultimate day of competition, to take a eight point lead with two races to go.

Over night leader Senet Bischoff was OCS in race 7 and followed that with a 19 in race 8 which knocked him back to third overall and 15 points off the leader.

Moving into second place is Australia's Graeme Taylor with a 2 -3 score for the day and eight points off the lead.

Winner of the first race was Chris Hampton (1,8) of Australia who had his best day so far, he sits in 28th overall.

Etchells Worlds - Leaders after Day 4, 8 races (51 entries)

1 USA 1427 Steve Benjamin -33 3 7 3 15 2 5 1 69 36 pts

2 AUS 947 Graeme Taylor 15 5 6 -24 10 3 2 3 68 44 pts

3 USA 1349 Senet Bischoff 6 13 5 4 3 1 (OCS-52) 19 103 51 pts

4 USA 1404 JIm Cunningham -31 7 4 2 9 7 17 7 84 53 pts

5 AUS 925 Martin Hill 12 -22 16 1 22 4 4 6 87 65 pts

6 HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow 10 6 10 7 17 6 -24 17 97 73 pts

7 USA 1429 Don Jesberg 19 -27 2 8 11 21 3 21 112 85 pts

8 USA 1198 Scott Kaufman 20 -28 3 16 1 16 20 16 120 92 pts

9 BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman 8 1 8 20 24 26 7 -32 126 94 pts

10 AUS 1119 Iain Murray 17 9 -24 12 16 18 10 12 118 94 pts

11 USA 926 Peter Duncan 23 4 1 25 12 24 -31 14 134 103 pts

12 HKG 1428 Marty Kaye 4 11 14 -28 19 25 22 9 132 104 pts

13 USA 1372 Michael Goldfarb 13 30 19 11 5 8 -39 20 145 106 pts

14 SUI 1425 Seamus McHugh 2 26 -38 29 26 5 15 5 146 108 pts

15 USA 1433 Argyle Campbell 34 14 17 19 (DSQ-52) 14 13 4 167 115 pts

16 GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic 7 19 -43 18 30 9 19 13 158 115 pts

17 USA 1177 Eric Doyle 18 31 15 17 -42 27 6 2 158 116 pts

18 GBR 1431 David Franks 37 8 31 6 2 -41 11 22 158 117 pts

19 GBR 1439 Robert Elliott 9 2 22 -38 20 28 25 11 155 117 pts

20 USA 1208 Kevin Grainger 16 21 11 10 21 12 -28 28 147 119 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 September 2017 6:11 GMT