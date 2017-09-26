Régates Royales de Cannes - Ivan Bradbury victory in Dragons

Click image for a larger image

With Cambria and Mariska duelling for the leadership, the latter won yet another race in corrected time.

Olympian, totally at ease in light airs, succeeded in leaving behind his nearly sistership Chips, skippered by Bruno Troublé.

Likewise Brendan Mc Carty's NY-40 Rowdy and Q Class Leonore skippered by Italian Mauro Piani crossed in first and second respectively.

Argentinean Daniel Sielecki’s Cippino only managed to finish in eighth place Friday, losing several points in the overall.

These three boats will have the last say Saturday for overall victory in the regatta.

Among the smaller Marconi class, world-famous yacht designer German Frers, helming Fjord III, the boat designed by his father in 1947, scored a first and is now separated by just point from Angelo Mozzarella’s Carron II.

Today’s slightly stronger air also favoured the One Tonner Ganbare skippered by Don Wood, with Italy’s Maxi Il Moro di Venezia owned by Massimiliano Ferruzzi closing in second.

5.5mR - Click image for a larger image

In the 5.5mR New Moon, BAH 21 Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes as well as winning the 2017 French Open with another clinical performance on the final day.

In the Tofinou class France’s Patrice Riboud on Pitch snatched victory from England’s Edward Fort on Pippa.

Friday was the day of racing day for the 44-boats strong Dragon fleet, that closed the event in style.

Britain's Ivan Bradbury was declared the winner of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes, with Russia’s Anatoly Loginov getting silver and Germany’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade on Pow Wow the bronze.

Dragon - Régates Royales de Cannes - Final leaders (44 entries)

1st GBR 375 BLUE HAZE BRADBURY Ivan 23 pts

2nd RUS 27 ANNAPURNA LOGINOV Annatoly 37 pts

3rd GER 1177 POW WOW REBELO DE ANDRADE Pedro 38 pts

4th GBR 761 JERBOA WILKINSON-COX Gavia 67 pts

5th FRA 391 ULYSSE BREGER Jean 73 pts

6th ITA 56 CLOUD DUCA Guiseppe 79 pts

7th RUS 35 SUNFLOWER FOGELSON Victor 90 pts

8th GER 968 CHI SCHATTAN Michael 96 pts

9th FRA 409 TSUICA II BLANC Gerard 109 pts

10th RUS 98 ZENITH GOIHBERG Igor 111 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

30 September 2017 4:57 GMT