Flying 15 Nationals - New leaders are Lovering and Alvarado

Lovering and Alvarado won the first race of the day and then added a 2 - 3 to take a one point lead from Charles Apthorp and Alan Green (3,5,7) with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (7,3,5) in third place.

In the second race Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet (6,1,1) took the gun ahead of Lovering and Alvarado with Davy and Huett in third place.

In the final race of the day, race 6, Cadwallader and Sweet confirmed their come-back with another win, to take them into third overall.

In second were Graham and Ben Scroggie (8,17,2) with Lovering and Alvarado in third and just good enough to take the overall lead.

Flying 15 - National & Classic Championships 2017 after 6 races

1st 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 7 -8 2 1 2 3 15 pts

2nd 4004 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 1 3 3 5 -7 16 pts

3rd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 1 2 -7 7 3 5 18 pts

4th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet -10 4 9 6 1 1 21 pts

5th 4039 Mark Longstaff and Benjamin Longstaff 8 -11 4 5 9 4 30 pts

6th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 6 9 1 10 7 -15 33 pts

7th 4005 David McKee and Mal Hartland -14 6 12 4 13 10 45 pts

8th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 2 20 -21 9 4 12 47 pts

9th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie 11 -17 11 8 17 2 49 pts

10th 4024 Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas 5 -14 10 11 12 13 51 pts

11th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown 12 3 -17 16 6 16 53 pts

12th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam 16 7 6 (52.0 RET) 10 18 57 pts

13th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples -21 12 8 15 14 9 58 pts

14th 3776 Christopher Avery and John Rohde 22 -27 20 2 15 8 67 pts

15th 4056 Andrew Farmer and Steve Greham 3 26 (52.0 DSQ) 13 8 19 69 pts

16th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper -26 5 5 12 25 23 70 pts

17th 4033 Justin Waples and Amanda Waples -32 22 19 14 11 11 77 pts

18th 3736 Peter Bannister and Jonathan Clark 13 10 14 21 20 (52.0 RET) 78 pts

19th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy 24 13 13 -26 18 14 82 pts

20th 3949 Arthur George and Andrew George 20 16 -22 20 21 6 83 pts

21st 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 18 -23 15 17 16 20 86 pts

22nd 4041 Bill Chard and Josh Preater 19 15 18 19 -24 17 88 pts

23rd 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen 25 18 23 24 23 -26 113 pts

24th 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson 15 -32 30 22 19 29 115 pts

25th 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright 23 24 24 25 -29 21 117 pts

26th 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Simon Hunt 27 25 16 32 -34 25 125 pts

27th AUS3845 John Hassen and Bruce Barnard 17 19 -40 37 33 30 136 pts

28th 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer 29 -30 29 29 22 27 136 pts

29th 3513 Will Brooks and Mel Brooks -36 35 25 27 27 24 138 pts

30th 4042 Tim O'Brien and Colin Ferra -37 21 27 35 26 31 140 pts

31st 3643 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons 28 28 -33 23 32 33 144 pts

32nd 3939 Athol King and Trevor Bellis 30 31 28 30 28 (52.0 DNS) 147 pts

33rd 3631 Chris Wright and Nicki Hooper -39 29 34 28 35 22 148 pts

34th 3843 Mike Pearce and Sandie Andrews 31 33 (52.0 DNS) 18 30 52.0 DNC 164 pts

35th 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris 34 -38 35 31 36 35 171 pts

36th 3903 Keith Jamieson and Patrick Condy 40 36 31 34 31 (52.0 RET) 172 pts

37th 3947 Nick Taylor and Gedas Petrauskas 33 39 26 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 28 178 pts

38th 3652 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis -49 40 32 39 39 32 182 pts

39th 3778 Geoffrey Povey and Geoffrey Povey 35 37 39 -40 37 34 182 pts

40th 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley 43 -45 42 33 40 36 194 pts

41st 3703 Nick Woodley and Tim Julian 38 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 36 38 37 201 pts

42nd 3816 Jon Lee and Matt Metcalf-Smith 42 34 37 41 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 206 pts

43rd 3971 Raymond Flanagan and Robert Vickers (52.0 DNS) 44 38 43 41 40 206 pts

44th 627 Bobby Salmond and David Hill 41 41 36 38 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 208 pts

45th 3421 Abigail Rickard and Mark Rickard -45 43 43 42 42 38 208 pts

46th 4016 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 9 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 217 pts

47th 2660 Peter Needham and Brian West 47 -48 45 44 43 41 220 pts

48th 3953 Noel West and Jane Mitchell 44 42 41 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 231 pts

49th 2611 Hugh Whatley and Alex Whatley 48 47 46 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 39 232 pts

50th 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey 46 46 44 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 240 pts

51st 3597 Juliet Rutherford and Ruth Hambling 50 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 45 44 52.0 DNC 243 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 September 2017 19:47 GMT