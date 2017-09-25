Etchells Worlds - Bischoff extends lead

Click image for a larger image

Senet Bischoff now has a lead of 24 points after six races completed at the San Francisco Yacht Club.

In second place with 56 points is Mark Thornburrow (17,6) and third with 60 points is JIm Cunningham (9,7).

Tied for fourth place on 63 points are Steve Benjamin USA (15,2) and Graeme Taylor AUS (10,3).

Scott Kaufman was the winner of the first race Thursday, finishing ahead of Britain's David Franks (2,41) with Bischoff in third.

In race 6 the winner was Bischoff with second Steve Benjamin with third Graeme Taylor.

Etchells Worlds - Leaders after Day 3, 6 races (51 entries)

1 USA 1349 "Senet Bischoff" 6 13 5 4 3 1 32 pts

2 HKG 1406 "Mark Thornburrow" 10 6 10 7 17 6 56 pts

3 USA 1404 "JIm Cunningham" 31 7 4 2 9 7 60 pts

4 USA 1427 "Steve Benjamin" 33 3 7 3 15 2 63 pts

5 AUS 947 "Graeme Taylor" 15 5 6 24 10 3 63 pts

6 AUS 925 "Martin Hill" 12 22 16 1 22 4 77 pts

7 USA 1198 "Scott Kaufman" 20 28 3 16 1 16 84 pts

8 USA 1372 "Michael Goldfarb" 13 30 19 11 5 8 86 pts

9 BER 1454 "Dirk Kneulman" 8 1 8 20 24 26 87 pts

10 USA 1429 "Don Jesberg" 19 27 2 8 11 21 88 pts

11 USA 926 "Peter Duncan" 23 4 1 25 12 24 89 pts

12 USA 1208 "Kevin Grainger" 16 21 11 10 21 12 91 pts

13 AUS 1119 "Iain Murray" 17 9 24 12 16 18 96 pts

14 GBR 1441 "Peter Rogers" 11 23 33 14 7 10 98 pts

15 HKG 1285 "James Badenach" 1 15 32 13 25 13 99 pts

16 HKG 1428 "Marty Kaye" 4 11 14 28 19 25 101 pts

17 USA 1137 "Shannon Bush" 22 12 20 33 4 19 110 pts

18 GBR 1439 "Robert Elliott" 9 2 22 38 20 28 119 pts

19 USA 946 "Craig Healy" 24 32 25 9 18 11 119 pts

20 GBR 1431 "David Franks" 37 8 31 6 2 41 125 pts

21 SUI 1425 "Seamus McHugh" 2 26 38 29 26 5 126 pts

22 GBR 1438 "Ante Razmilovic" 7 19 43 18 30 9 126 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 September 2017 8:28 GMT