Flying 15 Nationals - Apthorp and Green take early lead

Charles Apthorp and Alan Green have taken the early lead, a 4-1-3 scoreline giving them a two point lead ahead of Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (1,2,7) with Steve Goacher and Tim Harper (6,9,1) six points back in third.

Davy and Huett from Draycote Water SC were the early pace-setters, winning the first race and then taking second behind Apthorp and Green of Hayling Island SC in the second race.

In the third race there was a change at the front, with Goacher and Harper of the Royal Windermere YC finishing first ahead of Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado of HISC, but with Apthorp and Green taking third.

Best Classic boat of the day was Bobby Salmond and David Hall sailing the wooden Flying Fifteen number 627.

Flying 15 - National & Classic Championships 2017 after 3 races

1st 4004 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green Hayling Island SC 4 1 3 8 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett Draycote Water SC 1 2 7 10 pts

3rd 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper Royal Windermere YC 6 9 1 16 pts

4th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC 7 8 2 17 pts

5th 4039 Mark Longstaff and Benjamin Longstaff Grafham Water SC 8 11 4 23 pts

6th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet Chew Valley Lake SC 10 4 9 23 pts

7th 4024 Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas Grafham Water SC 5 14 10 29 pts

8th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam Parkstone YC 16 7 6 29 pts

9th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown Parkstone YC 12 3 17 32 pts

10th 4005 David McKee and Mal Hartland Dovestone SC 14 6 12 32 pts

11th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper Parkstone YC 26 5 5 36 pts

12th 3736 Peter Bannister and Jonathan Clark Hayling Island SC 13 10 14 37 pts

13th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC 11 17 11 39 pts

14th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples Hayling Island SC 21 12 8 41 pts

15th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC 2 20 21 43 pts

16th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC 24 13 13 50 pts

17th 4041 Bill Chard and Josh Preater Chew Valley Lake 19 15 18 52 pts

18th 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson Draycote Water SC 18 23 15 56 pts

19th 3949 Arthur George and Andrew George Burton sailing club 20 16 22 58 pts

20th 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen Northampton SC 25 18 23 66 pts

21st 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Simon Hunt Hayling Island SC 27 25 16 68 pts

22nd 3776 Christopher Avery and John Rohde Draycote Water SC 22 27 20 69 pts

23rd 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright Notts County SC 23 24 24 71 pts

24th 4033 Justin Waples and Amanda Waples Royal Corinthian YC 32 22 19 73 pts

25th AUS3845 John Hassen and Bruce Barnard South of Perth YC 17 19 40 76 pts

26th 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson Draycote Water SC 15 32 30 77 pts

27th 4056 Andrew Farmer and Steve Greham Notts County SC 3 26 52.0 DSQ 81 pts

28th 4042 Tim O'Brien and Colin Ferra Grafham Water SC 37 21 27 85 pts

29th 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer Datchet Water SC 29 30 29 88 pts

30th 3643 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons Parkstone YC 28 28 33 89 pts

31st 3939 Athol King and Trevor Bellis Derwent Reservoir SC 30 31 28 89 pts

32nd 3513 Will Brooks and Mel Brooks Flushing SC 36 35 25 96 pts

33rd 3947 Nick Taylor and Gedas Petrauskas Grafham Water SC 33 39 26 98 pts

34th 3631 Chris Wright and Nicki Hooper Rutland SC 39 29 34 102 pts

35th 3903 Keith Jamieson and Patrick Condy Royal Windermere YC 40 36 31 107 pts

36th 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris Datchet Water SC 34 38 35 107 pts

37th 3778 Geoffrey Povey and Geoffrey Povey Bewl SC 35 37 39 111 pts

38th 4016 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson Royal Highland YC 9 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 113 pts

39th 3816 Jon Lee and Matt Metcalf-Smith Carsington SC 42 34 37 113 pts

40th 3843 Mike Pearce and Sandie Andrews Chew Valley Lake SC 31 33 52.0 DNS 116 pts

41st 627 Bobby Salmond and David Hill RYA 41 41 36 118 pts

42nd 3652 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis Hayling Island SC 49 40 32 121 pts

43rd 3953 Noel West and Jane Mitchell Newhaven and Seaford SC 44 42 41 127 pts

44th 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley Ullswater YC 43 45 42 130 pts

45th 3421 Abigail Rickard and Mark Rickard Royal Cornwall YC 45 43 43 131 pts

46th 3971 Raymond Flanagan and Robert Vickers Draycote Water SC 52.0 DNS 44 38 134 pts

47th 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey Blackpool and Fleetwood YC 46 46 44 136 pts

48th 2660 Peter Needham and Brian West Burton SC 47 48 45 140 pts

49th 2611 Hugh Whatley and Alex Whatley Chew Valley Lake SC 48 47 46 141 pts

50th 3703 Nick Woodley and Tim Julian Royal Cornwall YC 38 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 142 pts

51st 3597 Juliet Rutherford and Ruth Hambling Royal Cornwall YC 50 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 154 pts

28 September 2017 21:41 GMT