Etchells Worlds - Bischoff is new leader

Overanight leader Dirk Kneulman of the Bahamas had an 8 - 20, dropping him down to third overall, four points behind Mark Thornburrow (10,7) of Hong Kong.

JIm Cunningham sailing with Chloe Holder, Jeff Madrigali and Mark Ivey had the best of the day, a 4 - 2 moving him from 18th into fourth place.

Steve Benjamin sailing with Dave Hughes, Ian Liberty and Michael Menninger also had a better day a 7 - 3 lifting them from 16th into fifth place.

In sixth place after four races is Australia's is Graeme Taylor (6,24) with James Mayo and Steve Jarvin.

Winner of the first race was Peter Duncan with in second Don Jesberg and third Scott Kaufman, all USA.

In the second race, it was a similar scenario, with winner Martin Hill of Australia, second JIm Cunningham of the USA and third Steve Benjamin of the USA.

Britain's Robert Elliott sailing with Stuart Childerley and Tom Forrester-Coles had a poor day a 22 - 38 dropping them to 15 overall.

Etchells Worlds - Leaders after Day 2, 4 races (51 entries)

1 USA 1349 "Senet Bischoff, Ben Kinney, Clay Bischoff" 6 13 5 4 28 pts

2 HKG 1406 "Mark Thornburrow, Malcolm Page, Mike Huang, Wiley Rogers" 10 6 10 7 33 pts

3 BER 1454 "Dirk Kneulman, Grant Simmer, Mark Strube" 8 1 8 20 37 pts

4 USA 1404 "JIm Cunningham, Chloe Holder, Jeff Madrigali, Mark Ivey" 31 7 4 2 44 pts

5 USA 1427 "Steve Benjamin, Dave Hughes, Ian Liberty, Michael Menninger" 33 3 7 3 46 pts

6 AUS 947 "Graeme Taylor, James Mayo, Steve Jarvin" 15 5 6 24 50 pts

7 AUS 925 "Martin Hill, Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman, Sasha Ryan" 12 22 16 1 51 pts

8 USA 926 "Peter Duncan, Jud Smith, Thomas Blackwell" 23 4 1 25 53 pts

9 USA 1429 "Don Jesberg, Andrea Cabito, Bill Hardesty, Robbie Dean" 19 27 2 8 56 pts

10 HKG 1428 "Marty Kaye, Charlie Cumberley, Marco Pocci" 4 11 14 28 57 pts

11 USA 1208 "Kevin Grainger, Mark Mendelblatt, Scott Norris" 16 21 11 10 58 pts

12 HKG 1285 "James Badenach, Christian Thompson, James Peters, Martin Wrigley" 1 15 32 13 61 pts

13 AUS 1119 "Iain Murray, Euan McNicol, Richard Allanson" 17 9 24 12 62 pts

14 USA 1198 "Scott Kaufman, Austen Anderson, Jesse Kirkland, Lucas Calabrase" 20 28 3 16 67 pts

15 GBR 1439 "Robert Elliott, Stuart Childerley, Tom Forrester-Coles" 9 2 22 38 71 pts

16 USA 1372 "Michael Goldfarb, Morten Hendriksen, Skip Dieball" 13 30 19 11 73 pts

17 GBR 1441 "Peter Rogers, Ben Cooper, Neil Harrison" 11 23 33 14 81 pts

18 USA 1411 "Tom Carruthers, Ben Lamb, Chris Busch" 21 33 12 15 81 pts

19 USA 1177 "Eric Doyle, Ezra Culver, Payson Infelise" 18 31 15 17 81 pts

20 GBR 1431 "David Franks, Graham Sunderland, Kate Devereux, Mark Lees" 37 8 31 6 82 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 September 2017 9:12 GMT