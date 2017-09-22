Régates Royales de Cannes - Day 3

P-Class, P13 Chips, P14 Olympian - Click image for a larger image



The day started with a cloudy sky and then, as hours went by, the sun came out and a light southerly built, before dying down again in the late afternoon.

In the Big Boat - Noir, the 15 Metre Mariska of Benjamin Redeau won yet another duel with her bigger brother, Chris barkham's Cambria. With Elena of London, Stephen McLaren taking third.

In the other classes, the light wind conditions favoured those who managed to sail and manoeuvre well like Angelo Mazarella’s Carron II or Brendan Mc Carty's Rowdy, that jumped on the top of the provisional scoreboard.

The Dargon class have now completed five races and Britain's Yvan Bradbury (2,2,6) on Blue Haze has an eight point lead over Russia's Anatoly Loginov (1,1,21) on Annapurna.

In third is Germany’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade (14,5,1) on Pow Wow.

In the 5.5mR event Bahamas’ Merk Holowesko (3,1,1) New Moon added two wins and take the overall lead, tied on four points with Switzerland’s Christian Bent Wilhemsen (1,2,2) on Otto.

Britain's Edward Fort (2,1,1) leads the Tofinou class with second French skipper Patrice Riboud (1,2,2) on Pitch.

