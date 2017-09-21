Flying Fifteen Nationals - Blown away in Falmouth

Annalise Murphy (Rio Olympic Silver Medalist) with Ronan Beirne (Commodore NYC) Niall Meagher (Event Chair) and Chris Doorly (F15 IRL Assoc) - Click image for a larger image

Sadly a big weather front coming in from the Atlantic with high winds and heavy showers meant racing was cancelled for the day.

Racing is scheduled to start Thursday in more favourable conditions.

But while they were all hanging around it was decided that the 2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships would be hosted by the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire.

The event will run from 2 - 13 Sept on the waters of Dublin Bay in Ireland.

This 22nd World Championship coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the local Dun Laoghaire fleet and many of the founding fathers are sure to come out and marvel at how these boats have developed and are as exciting to sail as ever.



G New

27 September 2017 18:05 GMT