Etchells Worlds - Dirk Kneulman takes early lead

The Etchells Worlds, hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club, was delayed on shore to allow for the wind to build before two races were completed.

James Badenach (1,15) of Hong Kong, won the opening race ahead of Seamus McHugh (2,26) SUI with Marvin Beckmann (3, 18) USA in third place.

In the second race Dirk Kneulman (8,1) of Bermuda finished ahead of Britain's Robert Elliott sailing with Stuart Childerley, Tom Forrester-Coles, with Steve Benjamin (33,3) USA taking third place.

Only the two leaders managed to stay in single figures in both races, Kneulman on nine points with a two point lead over Elliott with Marty Kaye (4,11) on 15 points in third place.

Etchells Worlds - Leaders after Day 1, 2 races (51 entries)

1 BER 1454 "Dirk Kneulman, Grant Simmer, Mark Strube" 8 1 9 pts

2 GBR 1439 "Robert Elliott, Stuart Childerley, Tom Forrester-Coles" 9 2 11 pts

3 HKG 1428 "Marty Kaye, Charlie Cumberley, Marco Pocci" 4 11 15 pts

4 HKG 1285 "James Badenach, Christian Thompson, Elliot Hansen, Martin Wrigley" 1 15 16 pts

5 HKG 1406 "Mark Thornburrow, Malcolm Page, Mike Huang, Wiley Rogers" 10 6 16 pts

6 USA 1349 "Senet Bischoff, Ben Kinney, Clay Bischoff" 6 13 19 pts

7 AUS 947 "Graeme Taylor, James Mayo, Steve Jarvin" 15 5 20 pts

8 USA 1232 "Marvin Beckmann., Jeff Elber, Matthew Stevens" 3 18 21 pts

9 GBR 1438 "Ante Razmilovic, Andrew Mills, Brian Hammersley" 7 19 26 pts

10 AUS 1119" "Iain Murray, Euan McNicol, Richard Allanson" 17 9 26 pts

11 USA 926 "Peter Duncan, Jud Smith, Thomas Blackwell" 23 4 27 pts

12 SUI 1425 "Seamus McHugh, David Vera San Luis, Leonor Ramia Cabellero, Luis Doreste" 2 26 28 pts

13 GBR 1441 "Peter Rogers, Ben Cooper, Neil Harrison" 11 23 34 pts

14 USA 1137 "Shannon Bush, Brad Boston, Phil Trinter" 22 12 34 pts

15 AUS 925 "Martin Hill, Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman, Sasha Ryan" 12 22 34 pts

16 USA 1427 "Steve Benjamin, Dave Hughes, Ian Liberty, Michael Menninger" 33 3 36 pts

17 USA 1208 "Kevin Grainger, Mark Mendelblatt, Scott Norris" 16 21 37 pts

18 USA 1404 "JIm Cunningham, Chloe Holder, Jeff Madrigali, Mark Ivey" 31 7 38 pts

19 NZL 1348 "Andrew Wills, Anatole Masfen, Simon Cooke" 14 24 38 pts

20 USA 1412 "Steve Girling, Adrian Owles, Taylor Walker" 29 10 39 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 September 2017 7:16 GMT