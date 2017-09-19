Regates Royales de Cannes - Day 1 for Dragon class

Click image for a larger image

After two Dragon races Britain's Yvan Bradbury (4,1) on Blue Haze has a three point lead ahead of Michael Schattan (3,5) of Germany. In third place is Jonathan Brown (10,3) of Britain.

Winner of the first race was Russia's Anatoly Loginov on Annapurna with fellow countryman Igor Goikmberg second and Schattan in third place.

In the second race Bradbury won ahead of Schattani with Brown in third.

Racing starts on Tuesday for the 12 and 5.5 Metre classes and the just under a hundred boats in the various Classic divisions.

The wind should still be a light easterly, increasing a notch in the afternoon thanks to a warmer sun on the Bay of La Napoule.

The air temperature should also be very pleasant and typical of the early autumn on the Cote d’Azur, with some 20-23° C.

