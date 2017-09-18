Flying Fifteen 70th anniversary UK Nationals

Click image for a larger image

The event has attracted over 50 entries and the host club, the Royal Cornwall YC, will be organising racing in Falmouth Bay or adjacent waters to the East.

If conditions in the bay are unsuitable, racing may be held within the estuary.

Amongst the big names is the current World and European Champion, Steve Goacher from Royal Windermere YC sailing with Tim Harper, and current National Champions Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett from Draycote Water SC.

Racing commences on Wednesday 27 September and concludes on Saturday 30 September.

Daily regatta updates including results will be posted at the end of each days racing.

Entries - CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships

1 202 Bobby Salmond and David Hill RYA

2 2611 Hugh Whatley and Alex Whatley Chew Valley Lake SC

3 2660 Peter Needham and Brian West Burton SC

4 3421 Abigail Rickard and Mark Rickard Royal Cornwall YC

5 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley Ullswater YC

6 3513 Will Brooks and Mel Brooks Flushing SC

7 3597 Juliet Rutherford and Ruth Hambling Royal Cornwall YC

8 3631 Chris Wright and Nicki Hooper Rutland SC

9 3643 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons Parkstone YC

10 3652 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis Hayling Island SC

11 3703 Nick Woodley and Tim Julian Royal Cornwall YC

12 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey Blackpool and Fleetwood YC

13 3736 Peter Bannister and Jonathan Clark Hayling Island SC

14 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett Draycote Water SC

15 3776 Christopher Avery and John Rohde Draycote Water SC

16 3778 Geoffrey Povey and Geoffrey Povey Bewl SC

17 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam Parkstone YC

18 3816 Jon Lee and Matt Metcalf-Smith Carsington SC

19 3843 Mike Pearce and Sandie Andrews Chew Valley Lake SC

20 AUS3845 John Hassen and Bruce Barnard South of Perth YC

21 3902 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson Draycote Water SC

22 3903 Keith Jamieson and Patrick Condy Royal Windermere YC

23 3904 Mervyn Wright and Howard Shawyer Datchet Water SC

24 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper Parkstone YC

25 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown Parkstone YC

26 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright Notts County SC

27 3939 Athol King and Trevor Bellis Derwent Reservoir SC

28 3947 Nick Taylor and Gedas Petrauskas Grafham Water SC

29 3949 Arthur George and Andrew George Burton sailing club

30 3953 Noel West and Jane Mitchell Newhaven and Seaford SC

31 3971 Raymond Flanagan and Robert Vickers Draycote Water SC

32 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples Hayling Island SC

33 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC

34 4004 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green Hayling Island SC and National YC

35 4005 David McKee and Mal Hartland Dovestone SC

36 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen Northampton SC

37 4016 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson Royal Highland YC

38 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC

39 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper Royal Windermere YC

40 4024 Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas Grafham Water SC

41 4027 Michael Clapp and Peter Morris Datchet Water SC

42 4033 Justin Waples and Amanda Waples Royal Corinthian YC

43 4039 Mark Longstaff and Benjamin Longstaff Grafham Water SC

44 4041 Bill Chard and Josh Preater Chew Valley Lake

45 4042 Tim O'Brien and Colin Ferra Grafham Water SC

46 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson Draycote Water SC

47 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Simon Hunt Hayling Island SC

48 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC

49 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC

50 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet Chew Valley Lake SC

51 4056 Andrew Farmer and Steve Greham Notts County SC

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

25 September 2017 16:58 GMT