Itchenor SC win British Keelboat League Finals

Congratulations to Itchenor Sailing Club, winners of the British Keelboat League Finals 2017

Image Sportgraphy.tvTeam Itchenor SC - Click image for a larger image

Itchenor SC won the 2017 Royal Thames Yacht Club Royal Yachting Association British Keelboat Sailing Finals sailed over the weekend at Cowes.

The team were: Ben Saxton, Andy Shaw, George Yeoman and AJ Dawson.

The event is an inter-club fleet racing competition in supplied one design keelboats run by the RYA and the Royal Thames YC.

The winning club is awarded a place in the Sailing Champions League.

British Keelboat League Finals 2017

1st Itchenor SC (I) 125 pts
2nd RORC 2 (S) 111 pts
3rd Wessex SC (X) 97 pts
4th Cambridge Uni CC (J) 97 pts
5th QMSC (Q) 97 pts
6th West Hoe SC (W) 89 pts
7th Royal Thames YC (T) 89 pts
8th RN and CYC 2 (G) 77 pts
9th RN and CYC 1 (N) 70 pts
10th RORC 1 (O) 67 pts
11th Loughborough Uni SC (L) 66 pts
12th London Corinthian YC (A) 65 pts
13th Royal Corinthian (C) 63 pts
14th Ullswater YC (U) 49 pts
15th Marconi SC (M) 44 pts
16th SHU SC (H) 35 pts
17th Rotherham SC (R) 28 pts
18th Brighton Marina YC (B) 20 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
25 September 2017 10:39 GMT

