Itchenor SC win British Keelboat League Finals

Team Itchenor SC - Click image for a larger image

Itchenor SC won the 2017 Royal Thames Yacht Club Royal Yachting Association British Keelboat Sailing Finals sailed over the weekend at Cowes.

The team were: Ben Saxton, Andy Shaw, George Yeoman and AJ Dawson.

The event is an inter-club fleet racing competition in supplied one design keelboats run by the RYA and the Royal Thames YC.

The winning club is awarded a place in the Sailing Champions League.

British Keelboat League Finals 2017

1st Itchenor SC (I) 125 pts

2nd RORC 2 (S) 111 pts

3rd Wessex SC (X) 97 pts

4th Cambridge Uni CC (J) 97 pts

5th QMSC (Q) 97 pts

6th West Hoe SC (W) 89 pts

7th Royal Thames YC (T) 89 pts

8th RN and CYC 2 (G) 77 pts

9th RN and CYC 1 (N) 70 pts

10th RORC 1 (O) 67 pts

11th Loughborough Uni SC (L) 66 pts

12th London Corinthian YC (A) 65 pts

13th Royal Corinthian (C) 63 pts

14th Ullswater YC (U) 49 pts

15th Marconi SC (M) 44 pts

16th SHU SC (H) 35 pts

17th Rotherham SC (R) 28 pts

18th Brighton Marina YC (B) 20 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

25 September 2017 10:39 GMT