Best Sailing Club 2017 - Yacht Club Costa Smeralda

A decisive final day in the Audi Sailing Champions League final saw the team from host club Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) claim the title of Best Sailing Club 2017.

Second place went to Ost Legal Sailling, and Société Nautique de Genève were third

The Italian team representing YCCS, in the lead from day one, secured victory with a first place finish (bringing them to 6 wins in total) and two second places in today's racing.

Thanks to two victories and a second place the Russian team of Ost Legal Sailing (Vladimir Lipavsky - Andrey Kochnev - Egor Larionov - Nikolay Kornev)) climbed up the leaderboard to claim second place.

YCCS finished four points clear of the Swiss team of Société Nautique de Genève (Guillaume Girod - Marc Stern - Nicolas Kauffmann - Mathieu Fischer) in third place with a 4-6-2 scoreline.

The event, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda concluded Sunday after competitors completed the full schedule of 12 flights of races over the three-day programme.

Audi SAILING Champions League final 2017

1 YCCS Yacht Club Costa Smeralda 28 pts

2 OLS Ost Legal Sailing 32 pts

3 SNG Societe Nautique de Geneve 36 pts

4 LoS Lord of the Sail - Europe 39 pts

5 CCA Circolo Canottieri Aniene 40 pts

6 NRV Norddeutscher Regatta Verein 40 pts

7 VSaW Verein Seglerhaus am Wannsee 40 pts

8 SRdA Société des Régates d'Antibes 41 pts

9 WVAC WV Almere Centraal 43 pts

10 KDY Royal Danish Yacht Club 44 pts

11 CVSQ Club Voile Saint Quentin 45 pts

12 LSC Lindauer Segler-Club 49 pts

13 ÅSS Åländska Segelsällskapet 49 pts

14 FS Frederikshavn Sejklub 52 pts

15 YCAPCC Yacht Club APCC Voile Sportive 53 pts

16 CCYC Cape Crow Yacht Club 54 pts

17 SPBYC Saint Petersburg Yacht Club 57 pts

18 RCB Regattaclub Bodensee 58 pts

19 HSK Hellerup Sejlklub 59 pts

20 SCM Segelclub Mattsee 60 pts

21 KNS Royal Norwegian Yacht Club 60 pts

22 SCTWVA SCTWV Achensee 61 pts

23 DTYC Deutscher Touring Yacht Club 62 pts

24 NJK Nyländska Jaktklubben 63 pts

25 YCS Yacht Club Sopot 65 pts

26 YCB Yacht Club Bregenz 65 pts

27 WSF Wasa Segelförening 66 pts

28 JCS Jachtclub Scheveningen 66 pts

29 KKKK Kullaviks Kanot och Kappseglingsklubb 66 pts

30 EKS Ekolns Segelklubb 77 pts

31 PEYC Port Edgar Yacht Club 78 pts

32 GVK Gero Vejo Klubas 88 pts

25 September 2017 8:17 GMT